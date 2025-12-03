Contrasting Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OASMY) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Free Report) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasmia Pharmaceutical $100,000.00 8.97 -$35.35 million N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $338.99 million 1.79 $880,000.00 $0.16 23.31

Profitability

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Oasmia Pharmaceutical.

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasmia Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 8.70% -15.17% 12.93%

Volatility and Risk

Oasmia Pharmaceutical has a beta of 28.52, indicating that its stock price is 2,752% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasmia Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1 6 1 0 2.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.34, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oasmia Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical

Vivesto AB develops, produces, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology in Sweden. Its lead product is Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines cytotoxin docetaxel with XR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil to treat ovarian cancer. its animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a formulation of paclitaxel with its XR-17 encapsulation technology for the treatment of canine mastocytoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin to treat lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Vivesto AB in March 2022. Vivesto AB was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; Apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, as a differentiated therapeutic for rare diseases, including short bowel syndrome dependent on parenteral support and acute graft versus host disease; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

