Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) versus Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Financial Comparison

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -3.75, meaning that its stock price is 475% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz 3.53% 7.77% 5.73% Century Casinos -18.92% -165.48% -5.44%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $14.01 million 2.19 $350,000.00 N/A N/A Century Casinos $572.76 million 0.07 -$128.17 million ($3.53) -0.38

This table compares Kidoz and Century Casinos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Casinos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 0.00 Century Casinos 1 0 4 0 2.60

Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 175.69%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Kidoz.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.