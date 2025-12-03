Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) vs. MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) Head to Head Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership
70.0% of MKDWELL Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MKDWELL Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Osram Licht and MKDWELL Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Osram Licht
|-4.86%
|2.49%
|0.44%
|MKDWELL Tech
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Osram Licht and MKDWELL Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Osram Licht
|$3.71 billion
|15.91
|-$850.53 million
|($1.82)
|-32.49
|MKDWELL Tech
|$2.00 million
|1.89
|-$2.52 million
|N/A
|N/A
MKDWELL Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osram Licht.
Volatility and Risk
Osram Licht has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKDWELL Tech has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
MKDWELL Tech beats Osram Licht on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Osram Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.
About MKDWELL Tech
MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.
