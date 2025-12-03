Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) vs. MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) Head to Head Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of MKDWELL Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MKDWELL Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osram Licht and MKDWELL Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Osram Licht alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osram Licht -4.86% 2.49% 0.44% MKDWELL Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osram Licht and MKDWELL Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osram Licht $3.71 billion 15.91 -$850.53 million ($1.82) -32.49 MKDWELL Tech $2.00 million 1.89 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

MKDWELL Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osram Licht.

Volatility and Risk

Osram Licht has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKDWELL Tech has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MKDWELL Tech beats Osram Licht on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osram Licht

(Get Free Report)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

About MKDWELL Tech

(Get Free Report)

MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.