Reviewing enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and enVVeno Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $8.35 billion 24.45 $2.32 billion $7.56 75.36 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$21.82 million ($1.08) -0.36

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Surgical and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 1 7 18 2 2.75 enVVeno Medical 1 1 0 0 1.50

Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $607.28, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 28.58% 15.08% 13.38% enVVeno Medical N/A -61.45% -56.88%

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats enVVeno Medical on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its multi-port da Vinci surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; infrastructure of service and support specialists, a complement of services to its customers, including installation, repair, maintenance, 24/7 technical support, and proactive system health monitoring; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, such as capital and clinical sales teams. It has a collaboration agreement with FluoGuide A/S for head & neck cancer. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



