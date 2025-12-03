Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 45.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) rose 45.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 268,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 104,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Up 45.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

