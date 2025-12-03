InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 30% – Here’s Why

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 103,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 148,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
InZinc Mining Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.82.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InZinc Mining
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.