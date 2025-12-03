Insider Selling: Figma (NYSE:FIG) CAO Sells 3,073 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CAO Tyler Herb sold 3,073 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $108,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 205,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,632.20. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Herb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Tyler Herb sold 757 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $28,924.97.

On Monday, November 10th, Tyler Herb sold 43,357 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $1,904,673.01.

On Monday, November 3rd, Tyler Herb sold 3,133 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $150,916.61.

Figma Trading Up 3.5%

FIG traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 4,032,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,565,582. Figma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Figma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

