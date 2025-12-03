Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Sells $32,795.50 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $32,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,498.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 665,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 438.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 737,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 600,687 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 439,824 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 139.3% during the first quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 730,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 425,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,670,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

