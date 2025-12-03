Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 2,006 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $59,738.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,322.60. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 2,014 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $61,729.10.

On Monday, November 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $152,545.32.

NASDAQ:STOK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 665,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.14. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,351,000 after acquiring an additional 217,616 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after buying an additional 168,771 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 2,247,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 247,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 439,824 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

