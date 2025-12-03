Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) General Counsel Zi Yao Lim Sells 1,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,130. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 632,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,348.83 and a beta of 1.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,476,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after buying an additional 409,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,043,000 after buying an additional 392,691 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,938,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

