Insider Buying: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,120,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,166,400. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TruBridge alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 75,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 8,501 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $175,970.70.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 8,501 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $175,970.70.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 3,639 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $75,836.76.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,639 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $75,836.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 20,707 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $422,836.94.

On Friday, November 14th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 18,933 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $383,014.59.

On Thursday, November 13th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 21,035 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $429,324.35.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 8,935 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $178,163.90.

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of TruBridge stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. 73,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,113. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 0.59. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. TruBridge had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TBRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TruBridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TruBridge by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 77.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 117,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TruBridge by 177.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,792,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.