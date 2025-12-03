Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.94, for a total transaction of $176,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,916,271.84. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $540,108.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.98, for a total value of $160,188.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total value of $149,820.00.

PEN traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.65. 330,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.78. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.26 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 56.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 167.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

