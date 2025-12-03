Insider Selling: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $7,017,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.3%

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. 6,379,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,265. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 797.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,593,457,000 after buying an additional 2,267,307 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

