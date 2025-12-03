Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 458,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 133,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.09.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
