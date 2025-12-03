Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 16.9% – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. 8,659,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.77. The stock has a market cap of £747.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

