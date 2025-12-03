Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 16.9% – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. 8,659,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 16.9%
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Healthcare Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.