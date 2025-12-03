Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 33.9% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 593,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 124,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Triumph Gold Trading Up 33.9%

The company has a market cap of C$20.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

