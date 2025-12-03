Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) recently:

12/1/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/27/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – First Watch Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $77,748,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,289,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,470,483.28. This trade represents a 45.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

