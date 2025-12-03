Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.4850. Approximately 18,281,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,833,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Up 5.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 692,428 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,487.52. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $92,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,720.32. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,154,802 shares of company stock worth $17,844,775. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 56.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 156,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 68,780 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.