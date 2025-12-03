Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 26.1% – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 741,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 168,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$73.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

