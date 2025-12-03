Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.7708 and last traded at $0.7824. 53,284,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 49,791,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8130.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray Brands by 15.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tilray Brands by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,942,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,060 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tilray Brands in the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
