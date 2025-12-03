Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.95. 13,935,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 27,815,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QUBT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum Computing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million.

In related news, Director Javad Shabani sold 17,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $266,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 5,000 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $84,400.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,137,474 shares of company stock valued at $16,538,753. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quantum Computing by 35.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 161,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,675 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

