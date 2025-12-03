CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.93 and last traded at $71.9630. Approximately 14,361,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 16,759,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $304.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

