UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.
UiPath Trading Up 4.2%
NYSE PATH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 40,398,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,896,631. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 496.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,288,585 shares in the company, valued at $441,378,975.95. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
