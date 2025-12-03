Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Pacific Airways
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.