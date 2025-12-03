Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

Further Reading

