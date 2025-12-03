First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 2,264,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 731% from the average session volume of 272,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

First Andes Silver Trading Up 4.8%

The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

