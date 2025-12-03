Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.27 and last traded at $78.40. 2,256,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,138,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $789,037.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,985,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,370,495.87. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $690,362.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $177,729,420.31. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 104,400 shares of company stock worth $7,603,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

