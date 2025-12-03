Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $313.98 and last traded at $315.12. 28,261,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 23,902,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.22.

Alphabet Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 196,406 shares of company stock worth $51,743,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Alphabet by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $77,936,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,597,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 17.6% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

