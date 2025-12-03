Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $40.37. 13,167,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 20,597,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.Rocket Lab’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $444,112.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 450,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,356.80. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $199,290.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,269,487 shares in the company, valued at $53,420,012.96. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,573,532 shares of company stock valued at $274,301,358 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 480.9% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,426 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

