Insider Selling: Figma (NYSE:FIG) CRO Sells 6,076 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $215,394.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,611,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,118,812.50. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shaunt Voskanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Shaunt Voskanian sold 403,335 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $17,500,705.65.

On Monday, November 3rd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 26,741 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,288,113.97.

Figma Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of FIG stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,899. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,687,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $278,510,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter worth $228,034,000.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

