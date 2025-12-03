Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Rohan Sivaram Sells 8,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 8,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $176,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 591,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,089,244.56. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Rohan Sivaram sold 25,858 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $582,063.58.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Rohan Sivaram sold 6,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $142,560.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Rohan Sivaram sold 5,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,093,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,422. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Confluent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 21.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 8.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

