Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Rohan Sivaram Sells 8,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 8,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $176,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 591,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,089,244.56. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 20th, Rohan Sivaram sold 25,858 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $582,063.58.
- On Wednesday, October 29th, Rohan Sivaram sold 6,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $142,560.00.
- On Monday, September 8th, Rohan Sivaram sold 5,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
Confluent Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,422. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Confluent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 21.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 8.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
