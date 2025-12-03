Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CAO Jennifer Mak Sells 74 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Mak sold 74 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $39,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,494. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $5.80 on Wednesday, reaching $543.55. 550,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $648.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.01, a PEG ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

