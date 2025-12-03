Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

