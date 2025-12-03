Head to Head Review: Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) & Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) and Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 1 5 0 0 1.83 Corporacion America Airports 1 0 5 0 2.67

Corporacion America Airports has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 4.45% 15.73% 3.59% Corporacion America Airports 9.39% 11.64% 4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $40.67 billion 0.28 $1.49 billion $1.61 5.96 Corporacion America Airports $1.87 billion 2.31 $282.67 million $1.10 24.07

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports beats Deutsche Lufthansa on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Its Logistics segment offers airfreight container management, urgent shipments, and customs clearance services; and e-commerce solutions. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, government, armed forces, and airlines. The company also offers corporate payment and billing services; vocational and professional training for cockpit and cabin crew; and IT solutions. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 721 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

