Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 268,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 785,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.2820.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURLF shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Curaleaf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. ATB Capital raised Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

