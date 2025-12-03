MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the previous session’s volume of 12,871 shares.The stock last traded at $198.3750 and had previously closed at $204.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTUAY. Zacks Research upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of MTU Aero Engines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

