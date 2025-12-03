Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $304,020.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $304,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,541.32. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. 538,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,024. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $55,030,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,935,000 after buying an additional 592,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 241,160.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 429,265 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,237,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,893,000 after purchasing an additional 322,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

