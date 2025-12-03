indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Michael Wittmann Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 37,500 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,578.70. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, September 10th, Michael Wittmann sold 20,908 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $82,586.60.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Wittmann sold 12,020 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $50,724.40.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,448,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.59. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 262,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.