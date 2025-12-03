Insider Selling: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells 11,599 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 11,599 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $66,114.30. Following the sale, the executive owned 489,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,928.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, James Blackie sold 10,951 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $61,982.66.

On Thursday, November 20th, James Blackie sold 4,659 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $24,692.70.

On Monday, September 8th, James Blackie sold 3,012 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $16,806.96.

On Friday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 3,770 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $20,810.40.

On Thursday, September 4th, James Blackie sold 4,592 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $25,347.84.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 156,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,167. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%.ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

