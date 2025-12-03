Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,943,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,085,958. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $106,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $95,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $98,480.00.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 953,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,656. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MediaAlpha by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 80.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $4,675,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

