George Hugh Brandon Buys 2,998 Shares of MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Stock

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) President George Hugh Brandon bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $10,463.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 92,998 shares in the company, valued at $324,563.02. This represents a 3.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
George Hugh Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, George Hugh Brandon purchased 3,900 shares of MDB Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,157.00.
- On Tuesday, December 2nd, George Hugh Brandon purchased 1,250 shares of MDB Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,375.00.
MDB Capital Price Performance
Shares of MDBH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MDB Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDB Capital stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MDB Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About MDB Capital
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
