ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 12,754 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 12,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $72,187.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,002.22. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 9,453 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $55,110.99.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Vattuone sold 13,510 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $77,007.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,821 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $20,174.88.

On Thursday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,392 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $23,277.60.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $111,442.64.

On Monday, September 8th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,195 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $23,408.10.

On Friday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,251 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,985.52.

On Thursday, September 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,394 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $35,294.88.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 156,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,167. The company has a market capitalization of $248.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%.ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ON24

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 18.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in ON24 by 87.5% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 23.1% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.