John Bicket Sells 145,838 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 145,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $5,519,968.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,200. The trade was a 92.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $921,780.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,681,245.49.

On Tuesday, November 18th, John Bicket sold 123,441 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $4,506,830.91.

On Wednesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $798,249.96.

On Tuesday, November 4th, John Bicket sold 149,277 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $5,812,846.38.

On Tuesday, October 21st, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $6,572,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $6,519,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, John Bicket sold 36,579 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,371,712.50.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, John Bicket sold 133,421 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,199,416.37.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,814. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 519.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 349.8% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

