Hadi Partovi Sells 168,257 Shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Stock

MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) Director Hadi Partovi sold 168,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $2,252,961.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,444.35. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hadi Partovi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Hadi Partovi sold 86,665 shares of MNTN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $1,160,444.35.

On Monday, December 1st, Hadi Partovi sold 192,598 shares of MNTN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $2,592,369.08.

MNTN Price Performance

Shares of MNTN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 429,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. MNTN Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTN ( NYSE:MNTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNTN shares. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of MNTN from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.50 price target on MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on MNTN from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MNTN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MNTN by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,345,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,155,000 after buying an additional 2,159,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MNTN by 787.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MNTN during the second quarter valued at $11,482,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in MNTN in the second quarter worth about $6,996,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MNTN during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,205,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MNTN

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

