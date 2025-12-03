John Kuhlow Sells 3,225 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CAO John Kuhlow sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $579,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,957.20. This represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,219. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after buying an additional 195,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,015,000 after acquiring an additional 616,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,015,000 after acquiring an additional 272,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.