Loews (NYSE:L) Director Andrew Tisch Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Tisch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $3,167,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,989,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,316,505.94. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 748,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,998. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $109.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loews has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 880.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

