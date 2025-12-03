Insider Selling: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells 13,957 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Ray sold 13,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $496,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 45.90%.The company had revenue of $303.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $85,785,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $69,714,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 11,446.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,749,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,873,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,852 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.