Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Sells 50,906 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) insider Alane Barnes sold 50,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $367,032.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 365,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,423.66. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,602,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.91.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,790,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,393,000 after buying an additional 1,246,633 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 12,169,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,505,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,208,000 after buying an additional 691,988 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,225,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after buying an additional 947,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

