NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Mariam Sorond Sells 69,853 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $965,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,529,842.18. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NextNav Price Performance

NASDAQ NN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 1,291,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,265. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.53.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 3,109.88%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextNav has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextNav

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $9,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,732,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 715,171 shares during the period. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 12.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 5,407,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 584,804 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the third quarter worth about $7,791,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.