NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Mariam Sorond Sells 69,853 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $965,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,529,842.18. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NextNav Price Performance
NASDAQ NN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 1,291,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,265. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.53.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 3,109.88%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextNav
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $9,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,732,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 715,171 shares during the period. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 12.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 5,407,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 584,804 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the third quarter worth about $7,791,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.