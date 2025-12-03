Insider Selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 3,269 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of COF traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $227.09. 4,089,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 247.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

