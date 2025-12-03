Brian Long Sells 142,150 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 142,150 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $1,215,382.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,199 shares in the company, valued at $685,701.45. This trade represents a 63.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Brian Long sold 22,034 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $187,509.34.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Brian Long sold 1,493,046 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,750,612.84.

On Monday, September 15th, Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Brian Long sold 455,596 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $2,756,355.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Brian Long sold 497,700 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $2,866,752.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Brian Long sold 2,300 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $13,225.00.

NVTS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,378,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,442,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 3.14.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The business’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 10th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

